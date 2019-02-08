Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Officially out Friday
Mirotic (calf) won't make his Milwaukee debut Friday against the Mavericks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As expected, Mirotic will have to wait at least another day before taking the court for the Bucks. He's been sidelined for the last seven matchups due to a calf injury, so even after he completes all of the required trade formalities, there's no guarantee he'll even be healthy enough to give it a go. Expect another update on Mirotic's health prior to Saturday's clash with Orlando.
