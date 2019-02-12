Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Out again Wednesday
Mirotic (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Indiana.
Mirotic will have to wait until after the All-Star break to make his team debut, as he's listed as out on Milwaukee's most recent injury report due to a calf injury. The break seemingly comes at a good time for Mirotic, who's been on the shelf since Jan. 23 because of the issue.
