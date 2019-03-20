Mirotic suffered a slight fracture of his left thumb and will be out two-to-four weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Mirotic suffered the injury during Tuesday's win over the Lakers. Optimistically, he could be back before the playoffs, but it seems his absence could extend into the first round. Since joining Milwaukee, he's seen 22.9 minutes per contest, and coach Mike Budenholzer may opt to replace Mirotic's workload with the likes of Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.