Mirotic (calf) is planning on making his Bucks debut Thursday against the Celtics, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Official word on Mirotic's availability isn't expected to arrive until gameday, but there seems to be a strong chance the newcomer will take the floor. It's possible he ends up on a minutes restriction for his first game since Jan. 23. He's expected to come off the bench and could play small forward, power forward and center.