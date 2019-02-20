Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Planning on playing Thursday
Mirotic (calf) is planning on making his Bucks debut Thursday against the Celtics, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Official word on Mirotic's availability isn't expected to arrive until gameday, but there seems to be a strong chance the newcomer will take the floor. It's possible he ends up on a minutes restriction for his first game since Jan. 23. He's expected to come off the bench and could play small forward, power forward and center.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...