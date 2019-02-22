Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Plays 14 minutes in Milwaukee debut
Mirotic managed eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and three rebounds in 14 minutes during Thursday's 98-97 win over the Celtics.
Mirotic saw his first action since Jan. 23, making his Bucks debut after missing nearly a month of games with a calf strain. The 28-year-old forward shouldn't be expected to maintain the per-game averages he was producing with the Pelicans now that he's operating in a reserve role on a contending team with a deep roster. Still, he could be worth holding onto in most formats in case he ends up stealing most or all of Ersan Ilyasova's minutes.
