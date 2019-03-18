Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Quiet in Sunday's start
Mirotic managed two points (1-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to the 76ers.
Mirotic drew the start in place of Malcolm Brogdon (foot), who is set to miss at least six weeks. Mirotic has been highly inconsistent and has mostly struggled with his shot through 13 appearances with the Bucks. However, the 28-year-old forward could very well stick in the starting lineup, and it could also be just a matter of time before he shoots himself out of this recent slump.
