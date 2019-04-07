Mirotic (thumb) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Mirotic has reached the two-week mark in his recovery from a fractured left thumb, but the Bucks haven't offered any word that he's especially close to a return to the court. The big man will presumably remain sidelined for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Thunder before his Bucks assess his outlook for the first round of the playoffs.