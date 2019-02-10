Mirotic (calf) is out Saturday against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

As expected, the Bucks newcomer will not play as he continues to work back from a right calf strain. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Bucks played things cautiously with Mirotic in order to make sure he's healthy for the postseason.

