Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 23 points in 24 minutes
Mirotic turned in 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-101 win over the Lakers.
Mirotic produced his best scoring total since joining the Bucks prior to the trade deadline. Moreover, he has reached double figures in scoring in nine of 14 appearances with his new team and seems to be a perfect fit in Milwaukee's three-point happy offensive system.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.