Mirotic turned in 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-101 win over the Lakers.

Mirotic produced his best scoring total since joining the Bucks prior to the trade deadline. Moreover, he has reached double figures in scoring in nine of 14 appearances with his new team and seems to be a perfect fit in Milwaukee's three-point happy offensive system.