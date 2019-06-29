Mirotic has decided to sign a contract with Barcelona of the EuroLeague, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In a shocking development, Mirotic -- reportedly in the market for a $45-50 million NBA deal -- has decided to sign overseas. It's not immediately clear what prompted this decision or if Mirotic has plans of returning to the NBA in the near future. His loss to a non-NBA team makes the role player market a little thinner for free agency, which officially starts Sunday afternoon.