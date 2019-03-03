Mirotic ended with just three points to go with six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Jazz.

Mirotic moved into the starting lineup Saturday, helping fill the void for the injured Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Eric Bledsoe (back). Mirotic was nothing short of terrible in the loss, ending with just three points in 27 minutes. He had scored in double-digits in four straight games prior to Saturday and should be able to bounce back Monday when the Bucks travel to Phoenix to face the Suns.