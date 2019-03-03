Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Terrible in spot start
Mirotic ended with just three points to go with six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Jazz.
Mirotic moved into the starting lineup Saturday, helping fill the void for the injured Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Eric Bledsoe (back). Mirotic was nothing short of terrible in the loss, ending with just three points in 27 minutes. He had scored in double-digits in four straight games prior to Saturday and should be able to bounce back Monday when the Bucks travel to Phoenix to face the Suns.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...