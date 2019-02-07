Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Traded to Milwaukee

Mirotic (calf) was traded to the Bucks on Thursday in exchange for Stanley Johnson, Jason Smith and multiple second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Milwaukee will take advantage of the Pelicans shopping their expiring salaries, and Mirotic should fit in seamlessly with the Bucks' offense once he is healthy. Mirotic has been sidelined for the last seven games due to a strained right calf, but he will serve as a very important piece to a Bucks' frontcourt that has lacked quality depth all season. Once healthy, the sharp shooter will likely end up being the first player off the bench for Milwaukee and help maintain floor spacing for Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.