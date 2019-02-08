Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Unlikely to play Friday

Mirotic (calf) is not expected to play in Friday's game against the Mavericks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer doesn't even have a timetable on when Mirotic will be able to start playing for the Bucks, as not only is the sharp shooter still going through all the formalities that come with a trade, but he has missed the last seven games with a strained right calf. Expect another update on Mirotic to come Saturday when the team heads back home to play the Magic.

