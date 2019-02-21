Mirotic will be available for Thursday's game against Boston, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

This will mark Mirotic's debut with his new team, as he used the All-Star break to fully recover from the calf issue that plagued him since Jan. 23. Mirotic will be on a minutes limit as the Bucks gradually integrate him, so he's best ignored in DFS until we have a better grasp of his night-to-night workload.