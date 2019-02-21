Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Will be available
Mirotic will be available for Thursday's game against Boston, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
This will mark Mirotic's debut with his new team, as he used the All-Star break to fully recover from the calf issue that plagued him since Jan. 23. Mirotic will be on a minutes limit as the Bucks gradually integrate him, so he's best ignored in DFS until we have a better grasp of his night-to-night workload.
