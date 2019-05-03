Mirotic will remain in the starting lineup for Friday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

After a sluggish Game 1, coach Mike Budenholzer moved Mirotic into the starting five for Game 2, and while he struggled shooting the ball, the Bucks were able to get into a better flow, offensively, eventually overwhelming the Celtics in the third quarter. With Malcolm Brogdon (foot) still out for Game 3, Budenholzer will stick with Mirotic and Giannis Antetokounmpo up front, with Brook Lopez at center and Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton in the backcourt.