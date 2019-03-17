Bucks' Nikola Mirotic: Will start Sunday
Mirotic will start Sunday's game against the 76ers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Mirotic started the second half in the Bucks' last game, and will likely remain in the starting five with Malcolm Brogdon out for the remainder of the regular season. MIrotic's move into the starting five could lead to an increased role.
