Bucks' Ousmane Dieng: Available after all
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dieng (recently traded) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.
The Bucks were sending mixed signals regarding Dieng's availability, but it seems he'll be in uniform Friday after all. It's not a lock he'll enter the game in a significant capacity, though.
