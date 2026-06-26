Bucks' Ousmane Dieng: Bigger role likely?

Dieng should receive every opportunity to earn consistent rotation minutes now that Milwaukee has fully embraced a rebuilding direction, Amir Motameni of SI.com reports.

The former lottery pick flashed intriguing upside after arriving late last season, and the Bucks can afford to prioritize his development alongside fellow youngsters Brayden Burries, Nate Ament, Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez. Increased competition at forward exists, but Milwaukee's emphasis on evaluating its young core should work in Dieng's favor with Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the picture.