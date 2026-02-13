This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Ousmane Dieng: Entering starting lineup
Dieng is starting Thursday's game against Oklahoma City.
Dieng will draw his first opportunity to start Thursday with both Ryan Rollins (foot) and Myles Turner (calf). Dieng performed well in his last game Wednesday against the Magic, finishing with 17 points in 23 minutes.