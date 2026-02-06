This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Ousmane Dieng: Not with team for Friday
Dieng (recently traded) is out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
After not including Dieng on their initial game-day injury report, the Bucks have added the 22-year-old forward and listed him as out for Friday. His next chance to make his Milwaukee debut comes during Monday's meeting in Orlando against the Magic.