Dieng supplied 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 loss to the 76ers.

Following his trade from the Thunder, Dieng immediately became more involved for the rebuilding Bucks. Across 30 games with his new team, Dieng played 26.8 minutes per contest with 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers on 42.3 percent shooting from the field. He could have a sizable role next season depending on what happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).