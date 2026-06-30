Bucks' Ousmane Dieng: Re-signs with Milwaukee

Dieng signed a three-year, $17.5 million contract with the Bucks on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After landing with the Bucks ahead of last season's trade deadline, Dieng will return to Milwaukee on a multi-year pact. The versatile forward averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 triples and 0.8 steals in 26.9 minutes per contest across 30 regular-season games (20 starts) with the Bucks last season, and he should continue seeing significant playing time with the rebuilding club.