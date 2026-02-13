Dieng totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and four blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 victory over the Thunder.

Dieng stepped into the starting lineup for the first time this season while the Bucks were forced to navigate without Ryan Rollins (foot) and Myles Turner (calf). Dieng came through in a big way, as he led Milwaukee in scoring and posted his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. The 22-year-old got off to a slow start with his new club, finishing with two points, one rebound and one steal across five minutes in his Bucks debut, but he's played well in two games since.