Tucker recorded just five rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 victory over Orlando.

Tucker failed to score despite seeing 20 minutes of playing time, something that even for him, is a little bewildering. He didn't even attempt a field goal, something that says a lot about where he is on the offensive pecking order. Despite the fact he is likely to play consistent minutes on most nights, Tucker is not even close to being a standard league consideration.