Tucker (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Jim Owczarski of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Tucker turned his ankle during Monday's blowout win over Indiana, but he was bumped up to probable in the hours leading up to Wednesday's game, so it doesn't look to be anything of real concern. The veteran has played 13 and 12 minutes, respectively, in his first two games in a Bucks uniform.