Tucker finished Sunday's Game 4 against the Nets with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points) led the way for Milwaukee, but Tucker was arguably the Bucks' most impactful player Sunday, as he spent nearly all of his 29 minutes hounding Kevin Durant and forcing him into easily his worst game of the series. On the offensive end, Tucker drained three three-pointers en route to his highest point total in a Bucks uniform. Tucker's 13 points were his second-most in any game this season, and it was the first time he scored in double figures since Feb. 26.