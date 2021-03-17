The Rockets agreed to trade Tucker, Rodions Kurucs (oblique) and a 2022 first-round pick to the Bucks on Wednesday in exchange for a package that includes D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson and an unprotected 2023 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Tucker has been frustrated while playing for the struggling Rockets this season and hasn't seen game action since March 3 while the team sought out trade options, and he'll now be joining the Bucks. The 35-year-old is having a down year and averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 36.6 percent from the field, but his outlook will improve regardless since he's moving to a much better situation in Milwaukee.