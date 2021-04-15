Tucker (calf) played 10 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Bucks' 130-105 win over the Timberwolves, finishing with three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Tucker was cleared to return on a minutes limit after missing the Bucks' previous 10 games with a calf injury. The veteran's playing time should ramp up a bit once he's further removed from the injury, but he won't be taking on the 30-plus-minute role he typically filled as a starter with the Rockets earlier this season. He's only appeared in four games with Milwaukee since being acquired March 17, averaging 0.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.5 minutes.