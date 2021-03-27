site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' P.J. Tucker: Out Saturday
Tucker (calf) is out Saturday against the Knicks.
A calf strain will keep the veteran out for a second straight game. His next chance to take the court is Monday against the Clippers.
