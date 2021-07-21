Tucker generated six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 Championship Game 6 win over the Suns.

Tucker went scoreless during the decisive victory, but was still a major factor in delivering Milwaukee their second NBA Championship. The veteran's defensive presence was a major factor in holding the Suns to only 24 percent shooting from behind the arc in Game 6. With Tuesday's win, the 35-year-old earned the first NBA Championship of his 10-year NBA career.