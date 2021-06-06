Tucker produced seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 115-107 loss to the Nets.

Tucker replaced Donte DiVincenzo (foot) in the starting lineup and after a fast start, he slowed dramatically to end with a disappointing line. Tucker is basically allergic to offense at this point and so his role is purely to slow down Kevin Durant, something he struggled to do in Game 1. Looking ahead, it is unclear whether Mike Budenholzer will stick with Tucker but nonetheless, don't expect to see jaw-dropping production.