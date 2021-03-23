Tucker won't return to Monday's contest against Indiana due to a left ankle injury, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The veteran will remain on the sidelines for the rest of the fourth quarter after coming down with an ankle injury. Tucker reportedly tried testing out his ankle in the second half, but with the Bucks up big, it's simply wasn't worth the risk. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Tucker will likely be tabbed questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup with Boston.