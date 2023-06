Bass is set to play for the Bucks during the NBA's Summer League beginning in July, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Bass spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Bucks' G League affiliate and will aim to impress the brass during Summer League play. He has just two career NBA games under his belt with Phoenix during the 2021-22 season, and it's highly unlikely he'll make any meaningful fantasy contributions next year, either.