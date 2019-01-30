Bucks' Pat Connaughton: 16 points in 21 minutes in win
Connaughton finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes Tuesday against the Pistons.
Connaughton tied a season-high of 16 points while seeing a surprising 21 minutes Tuesday. He's been outside the rotation recently, appearing just once -- playing 12 minutes -- in the Bucks' past four games. It's unlikely that Connaughton will suddenly begin to regularly producing similar lines, however if he continues to play well he may cultivate a larger spot in the rotation.
