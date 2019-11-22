Connaughton totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 137-129 victory over Portland.

Connaughton scored 18 points off the bench during the victory, his best performance in almost a month. He had a couple of big throw-down dunks while also nailing 2-of-3 from the beyond the perimeter. He is seeing additional run with Khris Middleton (quadriceps) on the sidelines and is someone to keep an eye on in deeper formats.