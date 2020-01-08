Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Absent from injury report
Connaughton (thigh) is ready to return from a one-game absence for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Connaughton was held out of Monday's loss to the Spurs due to a bruised thigh. However, his quick return indicates the Bucks were just exercising caution.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Listed out Monday•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Grabs 11 boards Friday•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Drops 13 in win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Ices game with free throws•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Posts 18-point performance•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...