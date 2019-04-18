Connaughton amassed 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 victory over the Pistons.

Connaughton was magnificent off the bench Wednesday, falling just one rebound shy of a double-double, whilst also chipping in with a career-high four blocks. With a number of injuries coming towards the back end of the season, it has been Connaughton who has been one of the major beneficiaries. He has proven himself a vital piece of the Bucks rotation and even when the Bucks get more healthy bodies on deck, Connaughton should remain well entrenched in the rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...