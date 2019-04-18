Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Almost double-doubles in victory
Connaughton amassed 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 victory over the Pistons.
Connaughton was magnificent off the bench Wednesday, falling just one rebound shy of a double-double, whilst also chipping in with a career-high four blocks. With a number of injuries coming towards the back end of the season, it has been Connaughton who has been one of the major beneficiaries. He has proven himself a vital piece of the Bucks rotation and even when the Bucks get more healthy bodies on deck, Connaughton should remain well entrenched in the rotation.
