Connaughton (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
As expected, Connaughton will see the floor despite left calf soreness. This month, he's averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Grabs 10 boards in win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Splashes four triples•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Efficient against Denver•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Decent overall performance Saturday•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Double-double against Knicks•