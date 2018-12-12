Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Available Wednesday
Connaughton (knee) will be available Wednesday against the Pacers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
A left knee injury prevented Connaughton from playing Monday against the Cavaliers. While he'll be available, it's unclear if his workload will be affected by the presence of George Hill, who the Bucks traded for over the weekend.
