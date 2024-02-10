Connaughton will return to a reserve role for Friday's matchup with the Hornets.
With Damian Lillard (ankle) returning to the starting lineup, Connaughton will revert to his usual role off the bench. The veteran wing has averaged 5.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 20.7 minutes in 44 games off the bench this year.
