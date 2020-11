Connaughton is expected to re-sign with the Bucks on a two-year, $8.3 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Connaughton's contract will have a player option in the second year. The 27-year-old averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 triples across 18.6 minutes in 67 games for MIlwaukee last season. He will presumably see a similar workload providing depth on the wing in the upcoming season.