Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Bench-leading scoring total in win
Connaughton poured in 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added four rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes in the Bucks' 134-111 win over the Warriors on Thursday.
The fourth-year guard continues to enjoy a relatively consistent role off the bench, and Thursday's effort represented his second double-digit scoring tally in four November contests. Connaughton logged a career-high 18.1 minutes in Portland last season, and he could be headed for a similar allotment of playing time as a source of scoring off the Bucks bench as the current campaign unfolds. Factoring in Thursday's production, Connaughton is averaging a career-best 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over his first eight games.
