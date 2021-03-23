Connaughton delivered 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Pacers.
Connaughton joined the starting five for the first time this season with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) unavailable Monday, and he made his presence felt -- he ended just one rebound shy of putting up a double-double while tying his season-high mark for points. Connaughton's run in the starting lineup will be ultimately determined by Antetokounmpo's availability to play Wednesday against the Celtics, though.
