Connaughton finished Wednesday's Game 4 against the Suns with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist.

While he committed a couple of costly fouls in the second half, Connaughton was by far Milwaukee's most effective bench piece, providing double-digit scoring on a night when Bobby Portis (20 minutes) and Jeff Teague (11) combined for just five points. The Notre Dame product hit a key three-pointer -- one of three on the night -- with 3:08 remaining that put Milwaukee ahead 97-95. He's now hit multiple three-pointers in five straight games while shooting 46.7 percent from deep in that span. His 32 minutes Wednesday tied for his most in any game this postseason.