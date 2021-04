Connaughton will come off the bench Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

Bobby Portis will get the start Wednesday for the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). That will push Khris Middleton down to small forward and force Connaughton out of the lineup. This month, Connaughton has averaged 5.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.7 minutes.