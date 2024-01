Connaughton (illness), who is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, is considered a game-time decision, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Connaughton is dealing with an illness ahead of Wednesday's matchup, and the Bucks will wait to see how he fares during pregame warmups before determining his availability. If he's unavailable, Khris Middleton (knee), Andre Jackson and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see additional playing time.