Connaughton is averaging 22.0 minutes per game off the bench through the Bucks' first three games of the regular season.

While Milwaukee may still be getting its rotation settled, Connaughton appears to be locked into a similar role as last season, when he posted 7.6 points, 4.6 boards and 1.3 assists in 23.7 minutes per game. He could see a short-term boost while Khris Middleton works his way up to full speed, but for the time being Connaughton shouldn't be viewed as more than a low-end streamer in most fantasy formats.