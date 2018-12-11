Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Dealing with knee issue
Connaughton missed Monday's game against Cleveland due to a left knee injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Connaughton stated after the game that he tweaked his knee in Milwaukee's previous contest with Golden State, but that he'd be fine going forward. However, his status will be worth monitoring heading into Wednesday's matchup with Indiana.
