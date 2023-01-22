Connaughton recorded 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Connaughton made a spot start on Christmas Day but has not let go of the starting gig since then, and he continues to make an impact every time he steps on the court. Even though he's not been very consistent with his scoring figures on a game-to-game basis, Connaughton continues to deliver decent value as a streaming alternative due to his tendency to contribute in peripheral categories as well. He's averaging 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 14 starts since Dec. 25 onward.