Connaughton closed Saturday's 133-130 loss to the 76ers with one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 17 minutes.

The Bucks have started Connaughton in three of four games since his two-game absence, but he's failed to deliver. Saturday marked another abysmal game for the Notre Dame product, who has only produced 16 points and 14 rebounds over a four-game span. Jevon Carter is playing well enough to eat into Connaughton's usage, which diminishes his fantasy value.